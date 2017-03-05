SHAPE leads the way as cadets go through drills
By MICHAEL B. KELLER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 5, 2017
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Eleven Air Force and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill teams competed for top honors during the annual Department of Defense Education Activity Europe drill team championship on Saturday.
More than 100 cadets from across Europe gathered at Kaiserslautern High School to be tested during team, duo and solo events. The color guard, team rifle and team saber exhibitions allowed students to display their teamwork. The solo rifle, saber and individual drill routine events gave students an opportunity to go head-to-head against teammates and rival schools alike.
SHAPE secured its title as top drill team by winning the overall championship, and placing or winning in seven other categories.
Cadets from Aviano, Naples, Kaiserslautern, Alconbury, Ramstein, Lakenheath, Bitburg, Rota, AFNORTH, Sigonella and SHAPE participated in this year’s drill competition.
Competition results
Individual Drill Routine: 1st Place: SHAPE; 2nd Place: Aviano; 3rd Place: Naples
Armed Solo Saber: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Lakenheath
Armed Solo Rifle: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Aviano
Armed Dual Saber: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Ramstein
Armed Dual Rifle: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: Aviano; 3rd Place: Lakenheath
Unarmed Team Exhibition: 1st Place: Sigonella; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Kaiserslautern
Armed Team Sabre: 1st Place: SHAPE; 2nd Place: Kaiserslautern; 3rd Place: Ramstein
Armed Team Rifle: 1st Place: SHAPE; 2nd Place: Lakenheath; 3rd Place: Alconbury
