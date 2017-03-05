SHAPE leads the way as cadets go through drills

Members of Bitburg's drill team compete in the armed team rifle exhibition during the DODEA-Europe JROTC drill team championships in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Eleven Air Force and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill teams competed for top honors during the annual Department of Defense Education Activity Europe drill team championship on Saturday.

More than 100 cadets from across Europe gathered at Kaiserslautern High School to be tested during team, duo and solo events. The color guard, team rifle and team saber exhibitions allowed students to display their teamwork. The solo rifle, saber and individual drill routine events gave students an opportunity to go head-to-head against teammates and rival schools alike.

SHAPE secured its title as top drill team by winning the overall championship, and placing or winning in seven other categories.

Cadets from Aviano, Naples, Kaiserslautern, Alconbury, Ramstein, Lakenheath, Bitburg, Rota, AFNORTH, Sigonella and SHAPE participated in this year’s drill competition.

Competition results

Individual Drill Routine: 1st Place: SHAPE; 2nd Place: Aviano; 3rd Place: Naples

Armed Solo Saber: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Lakenheath

Armed Solo Rifle: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Aviano

Armed Dual Saber: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Ramstein

Armed Dual Rifle: 1st Place: Kaiserslautern; 2nd Place: Aviano; 3rd Place: Lakenheath

Unarmed Team Exhibition: 1st Place: Sigonella; 2nd Place: SHAPE; 3rd Place: Kaiserslautern

Armed Team Sabre: 1st Place: SHAPE; 2nd Place: Kaiserslautern; 3rd Place: Ramstein

Armed Team Rifle: 1st Place: SHAPE; 2nd Place: Lakenheath; 3rd Place: Alconbury