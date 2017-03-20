Servicemembers show off strength during Scottish games on Okinawa
By JESSICA BIDWELL | STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 20, 2017
OKINAWA, Japan — Gaelic revelry flooded an Okinawa beach over the weekend during the inaugural Torii Station Highland Games.
The Morale, Welfare and Recreation-hosted event featured Celtic cultural staples such as Scotch eggs, bagpipe music and unorthodox athletic competitions featuring kilt-wearing servicemembers and civilians.
Events included the shot put-like stone put, hammer throw and caber toss, in which competitors flip a long, tapered pole.
Army veteran Aaron Rennie came up with the idea for bringing the games to Okinawa, but credited MWR with organizing the event.
“What a great turnout,” he said, as festivities went on nearby. “A lot of these guys are first-timers, some civilians, but most are military.”
Competition was fierce and involved some impressive displays of brute strength.
“Camaraderie. That’s what motivated me [to attend the event],” said competitor Lauryn Burleson. “I wasn’t into it at first, but today has surpassed my expectations.”
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Sex assault reports up at Navy, Army academies
F-35 stealth fighter touted as the tie that binds Pacific alliance
Navy SEAL charged with kidnapping and raping fellow sailor in hotel room
Rubio introduces South China Sea sanctions legislation
Supplemental defense budget request: $30B to address readiness
Tillerson gets up-close look at North Korea