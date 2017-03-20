Servicemembers show off strength during Scottish games on Okinawa

OKINAWA, Japan — Gaelic revelry flooded an Okinawa beach over the weekend during the inaugural Torii Station Highland Games.

The Morale, Welfare and Recreation-hosted event featured Celtic cultural staples such as Scotch eggs, bagpipe music and unorthodox athletic competitions featuring kilt-wearing servicemembers and civilians.

Events included the shot put-like stone put, hammer throw and caber toss, in which competitors flip a long, tapered pole.

Army veteran Aaron Rennie came up with the idea for bringing the games to Okinawa, but credited MWR with organizing the event.

“What a great turnout,” he said, as festivities went on nearby. “A lot of these guys are first-timers, some civilians, but most are military.”

Competition was fierce and involved some impressive displays of brute strength.

“Camaraderie. That’s what motivated me [to attend the event],” said competitor Lauryn Burleson. “I wasn’t into it at first, but today has surpassed my expectations.”

