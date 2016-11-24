GALLERY
Servicemembers celebrate Thanksgiving at home and abroad
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 24, 2016
Here's a look at Thanksgiving celebrations across the services and around the world.
Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus eats Thanksgiving dinner with sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Arabian Gulf on Nov. 24, 2016. Ike's culinary specialists prepared more than 4,950 pounds of turkey, 1,050 pounds of ham, 1,200 pounds of beef tenderloin, 648 pounds of shrimp cocktail, 7,000 portions of mashed potatoes, 400 pies and 200 cheesecakes for the Thanksgiving meal.
Anderson Branch/U.S. Navy
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Obama is not on the ballot, but his legacy is
Pacific Pathways ‘unsustainable’ with current funding sources, GAO says
Obama on FBI: 'We don't operate on innuendo'
S. Korean protesters demand president step down, but that’s not so easy
Naming Mattis as Pentagon chief would break with 65 years of US history
White House supports controversial changes to Navy ratings