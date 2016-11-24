Servicemembers celebrate Thanksgiving at home and abroad

Here's a look at Thanksgiving celebrations across the services and around the world.

Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus eats Thanksgiving dinner with sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Arabian Gulf on Nov. 24, 2016. Ike's culinary specialists prepared more than 4,950 pounds of turkey, 1,050 pounds of ham, 1,200 pounds of beef tenderloin, 648 pounds of shrimp cocktail, 7,000 portions of mashed potatoes, 400 pies and 200 cheesecakes for the Thanksgiving meal.

Anderson Branch/U.S. Navy