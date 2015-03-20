See Europe with tours from on-base agencies

Base tours offer an easy way to see Europe with other members of the military community. Here is a sampling of trips scheduled as of Feb. 26. Please update this information and add tours by sending an email to Marcus Klöckner at kloeckner.marcus@stripes.com.

Belgium

SHAPE TRIPS AND TOURS: Call 06544-3884, email shapetripsandtours1@gmail.com or visit www.shape2day.com.

Germany

ANSBACH OUTDOOR RECREATION: DSN 467-3225/CIV 09802-83-3225 or MWR Central DSN 467-1780 or CIV 09802-83-1780.

BAUMHOLDER OUTDOOR RECREATION: Through April 20, spring hunting course and certification. DSN 485-7182 or CIV 06783-67182.

GRAFENWOEHR OUTDOOR RECREATION: March 6, Felhorn/Kanzelwand, $69 ages 13 and older, $59 children ages 12 and under; March 13, Garmisch, $79 ages 13 and older, $59 children ages 12 and under; March 20, Steinplatte Winkelmoos, $69 ages 13 and older, $59 children ages 12 and under; May 7, lake Dickhauter, night fishing, $12, May 8, Mother’s day fishing event, $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-17. DSN (314) 475-8529 or CIV 09641-83-8529

KAISERSLAUTERN OUTDOOR RECREATION: Feb. 28, Schiffweiler, dinosaur museum, $39 adults, $29 children ages 4-17, $19 children ages 3 and under; March 7, Speyer and sea live aquarium, $49 adults, $29 children ages 11 and under; March 13, Hunsruck, dreamloops hike, $29; March 19-21, Garmisch, Edelweis resort, $279-$399, $149 children; March 25-26, Vienna and Budapest, $449 adults (double room), $679 adults (single room), $399 children ages 3-11, $229 children ages 2 and under, March 26-29, Paris, $479 adults (single room), $399 adults (double room), $349 children ages 11 and under. DSN 493-4117 or CIV 0631-34064117.

RTT TRAVEL RAMSTEIN: Call CIV 06371-463650 or see www.RTTtravel.com. RTT FLIGHT TOURS/RAMSTEIN: Call 06371-463650 or see www.RTTtravel.com.

SPANGDAHLEM INFORMATION, TICKETS AND TRAVEL: Feb. 27, Idar-Oberstein, gems and copper. DSN 452-6567 or CIV 06565-61-6567.

STUTTGART OUTDOOR RECREATION: March 9, women on the wall (climbing), $40; March 21, shamrock climbing, Stuttgart, $25; April 18, clean and hike Stuttgart, free; April 21, Stuttgart, camp cooking, $12. DSN 431-2774 or CIV 0703-2774.

WIESBADEN OUTDOOR RECREATION: Through April 24, German hunting course, $250; DSN 337-5760 or CIV 06117-055760; email usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-eurospe.list.mwr-outdoor-recreation@mail.mil.

Italy

USO ROME: Daily: 8 a.m., Rome, 36 euros adults, 28 euros ages 2-8; 9:30 a.m., Borghese Gallery, 45 euros adults, 35 euros children; 3 p.m. daily, Love and Death in Rome: 2,700 Years of Scandals, 40 euros adults, 33 euros ages 5-17; daily: 10 a.m., Vatican museums and St. Peter’s Basilica, 65 euros adults, 46 euros ages 5-17; 9:30 a.m. daily, ancient city (Colosseum, Roman Forum, Palatine Hill), 60 euros adults, 45 euros children ages 5-17; 7 p.m. daily, Rome at Twilight, 29 euros adults, 23 euros ages 5-17; 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily, Underground Rome, 46 euros adults, 38 euros ages 5-17; 2 p.m. daily, catacombs, 45 euros; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Arts and History Elite Walking Tour, 35 euros adults, 28 euros ages 2-12; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Rome by Night with dinner and music, 75 euros adults, 60 euros ages 2-12; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Jewish Ghetto, Tiberina Island and Trastevere, 35 euros adults, 28 euros ages 2-12; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Baroque Rome and Caravaggio, 35 euros adults, 28 euros ages 2-12; Mondays, Florence (semi-private walking tour), 52 euros adults, 39 euros ages 5-17; call CIV 06-397-27419 or visit www.rome.uso.it.

Netherlands

SCHINNEN: (+31) (0) 46-443-7561 or DSN 360-7561 or email usarmy.schinnen.imcom-eurospe.list.schinnen-fc@mail.mil.

Spain

ROTA OUTDOOR RECREATION: DSN 727-3101 or CIV 095682-3101/3208.

ROTA ITT: DSN 727-3101/3208 or CIV 095682-3101/3208.