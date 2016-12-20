Security increased at German Christmas markets frequented by Americans

A German police van blocks the entrance to the Kaiserslautern Christmas market on Marktstasse, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Security was tightened following an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday. Otherwise the mood was normal at the market with a typical lunch-time, weekday crowd.

Security was ratcheted up Tuesday at Christmas markets across Germany, where heavily armed police were on guard after a deadly attack in Berlin that has prompted U.S. military officials to urge vigilance among its members in Europe.

U.S. European Command said it was accounting for its 62,000 personnel stationed in Europe. A hijacked truck was driven through a crowded Christmas market Monday evening in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 50. But there have been no reports that any members of the military community were among the dead or injured.

“Everyone should maintain a high level of situational awareness and apply appropriate measures to reduce the risk of a terror attack, such as shopping during non-peak hours, avoiding areas near vehicle access points, and minimizing time spent in unsecure areas of airports and other mass-transit nodes,” U.S. Army Europe’s antiterrorism division said in a release.

EUCOM said it continually assesses new threats across Europe to ensure the safety of personnel, but declined to specify any measures being taken to beef up base security, citing security concerns.

"It's an important time for servicemembers and their families to remain vigilant," EUCOM spokesman Lt. Col. David Faggard said.

In Stuttgart, home to EUCOM headquarters, a military community of 23,000 people and host to one of the largest Christmas markets in Germany, police with rifles were a prominent presence Tuesday in the downtown area where the market is located.

The market attracts thousands of visitors during the Christmas season, and Americans are a common presence after hours and on the weekend. Until now, the police presence had been steady but discrete.

“From today on, police will carry machine guns, and on several streets around the Christmas markets we will put concrete barriers,” said Stefan Keilbach, spokesman with the Stuttgart police.

Special police trained in countering terrorist attackers also have been placed at the Stuttgart market, though authorities declined to specify how many officers have been added.

Similar scenes of a more robust police presence played out in other cities with large U.S. military contingents.

In the Kaiserslautern military community, home to roughly 50,000 Americans, German law enforcement was examining ways to intensify police presence.

“Due to the abstract threat, the police in Kaiserslautern have been on a high security level for some time”, said Angela Walz, spokeswoman with Kaiserslautern police. “But after what happened in Berlin, we are currently reviewing our security measures.”

Walz said authorities were considering checkpoints for cars and possibly barriers at the main access points to Kaiserslautern’s Christmas market. She said police were maintaining close contact with American authorities.

Reports last week that a 12-year-old refugee had attempted to bomb a Christmas market in the city of Ludwigshafen had already put officials in the region on heightened alert.

Now, more measures are to be taken, said Steffen Wehner, spokesman of the Interior Ministry of Rhineland Palatinate, the region where Kaiserslautern is located.

“We will increase police presence at the Christmas markets. The police will do everything to ensure the best possible security,” Wehner said.

At midday Tuesday, police buses were parked at each end of Kaiserslautern’s Christmas market, where until now there has been no noticeable police presence.

For law enforcement, the challenge is balancing the need for a stronger presence while not provoking excessive alarm. It is a “a fine line,” Wehner said.

In Wiesbaden, home to U.S. Army Europe headquarters, the police presence was visibly increased around its “Shooting Star” Christmas market after the Berlin attack. Even after the market closed at 9 p.m. Monday, groups of police officers in full body armor and carrying automatic weapons could be seen at the pedestrian entrances to the market.

Some soldiers in Germany said the attacks in Berlin were unlikely to cause them to rethink their holiday plans.

“It’s not unexpected that it happened, but it wouldn’t change my mind about traveling to these (markets),” said Lt. Elizabeth Benedict, executive officer with Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Europe. “You have to be aware and alert just like before.”

Sgt. Steven Gird, a crew chief with the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment I Wiesbaden, said he wouldn’t let the attacks affect his willingness to attend markets.

“I’m about to PCS (change duty station) so my family isn’t here, but if they were, we would still continue to go,” Gird said. “It’s not very common, and I refuse to change my plans based on things like that. In my opinion that’s the whole point of terrorism, to get people to change their lives, and I won’t do that.”

The attack in Berlin followed a wave of lethal attacks across Europe in the past year, including high-profile terrorist strikes in Paris, Nice and Brussels. Those cases prompted EUCOM to issue brief travel bans to those cities, but so far military officials have not issued any orders that would restrict troops from visiting Christmas markets.

In the weeks ahead of the Christmas season, military and diplomatic officials in Europe had urged Americans to maintain vigilance because of possible attacks on soft targets.

Until, now, Germany has avoided any major attacks, but there have been several close calls that have left people with serious injuries.

In July, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack in the U.S. Army garrison town of Ansbach, Germany, which injured 15 local nationals when a backpack exploded at a concert venue.

In response to such concerns, the Army earlier this year installed improved explosive detecting gear at garrisons throughout Europe.

Marcus Kloeckner and Stars and Stripes reporter Dan Stoutamire contributed to this report.

vandiver.john@stripes.com

