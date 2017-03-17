Secretary of State Tillerson gets up-close look at North Korea

PANMUNJOM, South Korea — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson got an up-close view of North Korea on Friday when he visited the world’s most heavily fortified border.

The trip to the truce village of Panmunjom was Tillerson’s first stop as he began his inaugural visit to South Korea as America’s top diplomat.

He was flown by helicopter into Camp Bonifas, a U.S. base near the buffer zone known as the Demilitarized Zone. He then went to the Joint Security Area, where blue buildings straddle the border and U.S. and South Korean forces face their northern enemies at close quarters.

Tillerson made no comments and refused to answer questions from reporters as he was briefed by Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea.

Tillerson traveled to the Demilitarized Zone after landing at Osan Air Base on the second part of his three-nation Asia tour, which began in Japan and ends this weekend in China.

Tillerson has promised a tougher strategy to confront the growing nuclear and missile threat from North Korea but offered no details.

