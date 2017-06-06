Search underway for USS Normandy sailor overboard off NC coast
By SETH ROBSON | STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 6, 2017
Search-and-rescue efforts are underway after a sailor went overboard from the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. during a training mission approximately 80 nautical miles off the coast of North Carolina, Lt. Commander Brian Wierzbicki, a Fleet Forces Command spokesman, said in an email.
“Navy surface ships and aircraft are en route to assist Normandy and Coast Guard aircraft that are currently on station supporting the search and rescue operations,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the USS Normandy family and we will provide updates as they become available.”
The Normandy is based at Norfolk, Va.
