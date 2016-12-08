Ryanair announces new route to Naples from Frankfurt-Hahn
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 8, 2016
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Low-cost airline Ryanair is adding two new destinations out of Frankfurt-Hahn airport this summer, including Naples, Italy, home to the U.S. 6th Fleet.
Starting in the summer, Ryanair will fly twice a week to Naples and once a week to Ponta Delgada in the Portuguese Azores, the company said in a statement on its website.
Ryanair has been flying out of Frankfurt-Hahn, a former U.S. military air base, since 2002.
