Quantcast

Ryanair announces 2 new routes from Frankfurt-Hahn

Screen grab from RyanAir website.

ryanair.com

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 8, 2016

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Low-cost airline Ryanair is adding two new destinations out of Frankfurt-Hahn airport this summer, including Naples, Italy, home to the U.S. 6th Fleet.

Starting in the summer, Ryanair will fly twice a week to Naples and once a week to Ponta Delgada in the Portuguese Azores, the company said in a statement on its website.

Ryanair has been flying out of Frankfurt-Hahn, a former U.S. military air base, since 2002.

news@stripes.com
 

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news