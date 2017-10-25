Residents near Yokota fight to stop evening, early morning flights
By HANA KUSUMOTO | STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 25, 2017
TOKYO, Japan — Some Japanese residents have appealed a court’s decision that allows aircraft to continue to operate from Yokota Air Base during evening and early morning hours.
Earlier this month, the Tokyo District Court in Tachikawa awarded $5.4 million to 1,000 residents living near the home of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force as compensation for aircraft noise; however, judges rejected their demand to stop flights from the base between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Yokota’s 374th Airlift Wing said it takes measures to mitigate aircraft noise. “Measures include observing quiet hours between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, which means we do our best to schedule missions outside of this time-frame,” a recent statement said. “We also just switched from the C130H to the C130J model, which has a quieter noise foot print than the H-model.”
However, a spokeswoman for the residents, who filed their appeal Tuesday, said night operations had increased recently.
Residents want flights stopped in the evening, a time when families enjoy dinner, conversation and rest, the spokeswoman said. They’re also unhappy with the level of monetary damages awarded and want compensation for future noise pollution.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
House considers major changes to VA health care
Wreckage of Japanese Seahawk that crashed in summer found at bottom of sea
Ghosts of Vietnam stirring as Trump preps for Asia trip
Dunford: US soldiers ambushed in Niger fought for an hour before calling for help
Protester gets close to Trump at Capitol
Trump likely to visit Camp Humphreys instead of DMZ during S. Korea trip