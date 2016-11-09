Report: Trump tells S. Korean leader US will maintain security pact

South Korean President Park Geun-hye receives a briefing from her National Security Council on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seoul to discuss the ramifications of the U.S. presidential election. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reportedly promised to maintain Washington's security commitment to South Korea in a phone call the next day with Park.

SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reportedly promised to maintain Washington’s security commitment to South Korea in a phone call Thursday with President Park Geun-hye.

Many South Koreans have expressed concern about the Republican billionaire’s victory because he made several statements during the campaign that suggested he might pull back from the longstanding alliance between the two countries.

But Trump told Park in a 10-minute phone call that the United States will preserve a “firm, strong” defense posture to protect the South, according to the Yonhap news agency. He also was quoted as saying that Washington will work with Seoul “until the end” for the security of the U.S. and South Korea.

Park’s office confirmed the two leaders spoke in a 10-minute phone call, but did not provide details.

Tensions on the divided peninsula have risen sharply this year as North Korea has conducted two nuclear tests and fired some two dozen ballistic missiles into the sea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to continue to aggressively pursue his nuclear weapons program despite toughened U.N. Security Council sanctions and international condemnation.

During the campaign, Trump said South Korea should be paying more for its defense and suggested he might withdraw American troops stationed in the country if it doesn’t.

The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers posted in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 conflict between the two countries ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

