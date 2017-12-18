Report: 25th Infantry Division chief headed to USAREUR
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 18, 2017
Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli is the Army’s pick to command the mission in Europe, according to a report.
Cavoli, who now leads the Hawaii-based 25th Infantry Division, has been tapped to command U.S. Army Europe, according to a report by Defense News that cited an unnamed defense official.
Cavoli, whose nomination to lieutenant general awaits final confirmation from the Senate, would replace the recently retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges.
On Friday, USAREUR Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Tim McGuire became the Army’s interim leader in Europe until a full-time replacement is assigned.
If confirmed, Cavoli would bring recent experience in Europe to the job. Before assuming command of the 25th Infantry Division in 2016, Cavoli led the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany.
The USAREUR mission has been revitalized in the past three years as the military refocuses its efforts on the Continent in response to concerns about a more assertive Russia. After two decades of drawing down, the Pentagon has boosted rotational forces in Eastern Europe and added tanks and artillery.
Cavoli’s past experience includes work on the Joint Staff as director for Russia issues. He is a Russian speaker, according to his Army biography.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Eight al-Shabab militants killed in US airstrike
Japan to introduce Aegis Ashore missile-defense system to defend North Korean threats
Can woodpecker-inspired Q Collar reduce brain injuries in athletes, servicemembers?
Retirees and civilians hit by Aviano hospital downsizing
Battle of the Bulge site gives soldiers glimpse into a pivotal WWII fight
Mildenhall intruder made it to flight line, video shows