Remains of Tuskegee Airman missing since WWII identified

The remains of Army Air Forces Capt. Lawrence E. Dickson have been officially identified, nearly 74 years after his PD-51D crashed near the border between Italy and Austria during World War II.

Dickson, a Tuskegee Airman, was a pilot with the 100th Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group in Europe, according to a Thursday statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Forces.

On Dec. 23, 1944, 24-year-old Dickson left Ramitelli Air Base, Italy, on an aerial reconnaissance mission. As he returned, his plane’s engine failed, and witnesses said the PD-51D rolled over with the canopy jettisoned. He was declared missing in action. In 1949, he was declared non-recoverable after an investigation. In 2012, the trail heated back up with a tip about a crash site in Austria from an Austrian researcher named Roland Domanig.

In April 2012, historians and analysts with the Defense POW/Missing Personnel Office and Joint Personnel Accounting Command (both predecessors to DPAA) interviewed Domanig and witnesses who had been to the crash site. The team found wreckage matching Dickson’s aircraft there. In 2017, the University of New Orleans and University of Innsbruck excavated the crash site in partnership with DPAA. Remains they found were sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and found to be Dickson’s.

Dickson's remains were listed as accounted for in July of 2018. Official identification was made using DNA analysis, anthropological analysis, and circumstantial and material evidence.

