Recent US military promotion lists

US Air Force quarterly captain promotion list, as of April 7, 2017April 7, 2017
US Army active component master sergeant promotion list, as of April 7, 2017April 7, 2017
US Army Active Guard Reserve master sergeant promotion list, as of April 7, 2017April 7, 2017
US Army senior enlisted promotions for April 2017March 24, 2017
US Army staff sergeant promotion list for April, 2017March 22, 2017
US Army sergeant promotion list for April, 2017March 22, 2017
US Air Force senior master sergeant promotion list for March, 2017March 2, 2017
US Navy officer and chief warrant officer promotions for March, 2017March 3, 2017
US Army staff sergeant promotion list for March, 2017February 23, 2017
US Army sergeant promotion list for March, 2017February 23, 2017
US Air Force officer promotion lists as of Feb. 8, 2017February 8, 2017
US Air Force Medical and Dental Corps officer promotion list, Jan. 27, 2017January 27, 2017
US Army staff sergeant promotion list for February, 2017January 25, 2017
US Army sergeant promotion list for February, 2017January 25, 2017
US Army officer, chief warrant officer promotion list as of January 18, 2017
