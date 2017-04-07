Quantcast

Recent US military promotion lists

US Air Force officer promotion lists, as of May 24, 2017

A list of the 1,303 active-duty U.S. Air Force officers who have been selected for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the 2017A Colonel Medical Service Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Line of the Air Force, as announced on May 24, 2017.

US Air Force master sergeant promotion list, as of May 24, 2017

A list of the 5,166 U.S. Air Force technical sergeants who have been selected for promotion to master sergeant, as announced on May 24, 2017.

US Army officer and warrant officer promotion lists for June, 2017

A list of U.S. Army officers who have been selected for promotion in June, 2017, as announced on May 23, 2017.

US Army staff sergeant promotion list for June, 2017

A list of U.S. Army sergeants who have been selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant in June, 2017, as announced on May 23, 2017.

US Army sergeant promotion list for June, 2017

The following U.S. Army specialists have been selected for promotion to the rank of sergeant in June, 2017, as announced on May 23, 2017.

US Navy active duty officer and warrant officer promotions for May, 2017

A list of U.S. Navy active duty officers and warrant officers who have been selected for promotion as of May 1, 2017, as announced on April 20, 2017.

US Navy Reserve officer and warrant officer promotions for May, 2017

A list of U.S. Navy Reserve officers and warrant officers who have been selected for promotion as of May 1, 2017, as announced on April 20, 2017

US Army officer and warrant officer promotions for May, 2017

A list of U.S. Army active component officers and warrant officers who have been selected for promotion as of May 1, 2017, as announced on April 21, 2017.

US Army staff sergeant promotion list for May, 2017

A list of U.S. Army sergeants who have been selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant for May, 2017, as announced on April 20, 2017.

US Army sergeant promotion list for May, 2017

A list of U.S. Army soldiers who have been selected for promotion to the rank of sergeant for May, 2017, as announced on April 20, 2017.

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 11, 2016

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news