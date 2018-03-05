Racial slur posted on Okinawa Marine base theater marquee

The Marine Corps is investigating after a racial slur was posted on a movie theater marquee over the weekend at Camp Hansen, Okinawa.

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The Marine Corps is investigating after a racial slur was posted to a base theater marquee on Okinawa.

The incident happened Sunday at Camp Hansen — home to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and 12th Marine Regiment — Marine officials said.

The slur — a derogatory term for African-Americans — was made from existing letters on the marquee advertising the Marvel film “Black Panther,” which features a predominantly black cast. The film was scheduled for a 3 p.m. showing, according to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service website.

It is unclear how someone would have gained access to the roof to change the letters.

Marine officials said the slur has been removed.

“Marine Corps Installations Pacific is aware of an incident that occurred aboard Camp Hansen involving the posting of a racial slur on an AAFES marquee,” Marine officials said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Such actions and language are in direct contradiction to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as United States Marines. This type of behavior is not tolerated by the Marine Corps.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Camp Hansen Provost Marshal’s Office at 098-969-4165 or DSN 315-623-4165.

