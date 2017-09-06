Protesters say THAAD launchers to be deployed Thursday in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. military will deploy additional launchers for an advanced missile-defense system Thursday in a remote area of South Korea despite local protests, villagers said.

South Korea’s defense ministry said Monday that it was planning to install four more launchers soon to complete the deployment of the anti-missile battery known as THAAD, aimed at countering the growing threat from the North.

Residents of Seongju, the southeastern area where the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system is stationed, said the ministry has given notice that the deployment would happen early Thursday.

“The [defense ministry] today told reporters that THAAD will be deployed tomorrow,” Park Chulju, a local activist, told Stars and Stripes on Wednesday.

Protesters already were gathering near the former golf course that is housing THAAD and planned to try to block the entrance with cars and tractors.

The Yonhap News Agency also quoted a local residents’ group as saying it has confirmed through various channels that the deployment will take place at 2 a.m. Thursday.

U.S. Forces Korea’s public affairs office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

USFK began deploying the anti-missile battery known as THAAD with two launchers and the radar in late April in an overnight operation that many saw as an effort to rush it into place before May 9 elections to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Her administration made the THAAD agreement with Washington over the objections of local protesters, who fear it will have adverse effects, and China, which fears the system’s powerful radar could be used against it as well.

The communist state has test-fired dozens of missiles and conducted three underground nuclear tests over the past year and a half in defiance of punishing U.N. Security Council sanctions and diplomatic pressure. It also has tens of thousands of soldiers and artillery positioned near the heavily fortified border that divides the peninsula.

New president Moon Jae-in suspended THAAD’s deployment shortly after taking office but reversed that decision as the North conducted increasingly advanced missile tests and rebuffed his efforts to pursue dialogue.

Moon said the installment could be completed at least on a temporary basis pending a full environmental assessment of the site. But he promised the deployment would be conducted in a transparent and democratic way.

The final administrative hurdle was cleared when the environmental ministry said Monday that it has given conditional consent after finding the adverse impact on the area from THAAD was limited.

South Koreans who live near the area and activists who prefer engagement with the North and fear upsetting major trading partner China have maintained protests against THAAD in the area. One of their main arguments is that the system could emit harmful radiation as well as harming the economy.

