‘Possible unexploded ordnance’ found at small base outside Tokyo

An Air Force technician works at the Tokorozawa Communication Site outside Tokyo, March 14, 2017.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — The U.S. military is investigating “possible unexploded ordnance” at one of its bases in Japan, Air Force officials said.

The item was found around 10.45 a.m. Wednesday at the Tokorozawa Communication Site in Saitama Prefecture, the service said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Currently there is no threat to any personnel on or near the site,” said the statement, which added that officials from Yokota in western Tokyo were conducting the investigation.

Tokorozawa, a small base where only seven military personnel and three Japanese nationals work, relays ground-to-air and ship-to-shore communications for U.S. Forces Japan.

The Japanese government agreed last year to clean up lead contamination at the base after soil testing, performed ahead of road construction, found 13,000 milligrams of lead per kilogram of soil at the site — about 86 times the standard level.

