Poseidon surveillance planes will rotate through Hawaii for first time

COURTESY OF THE U.S. NAVY

A P-8A Poseidon assigned to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 flies near Mount Baker during a training exercise over Washington state, May 22, 2017.

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — A pair of Poseidon surveillance planes are set to arrive in Hawaii this week, the first time a P-8 detachment has deployed to Oahu for maritime-security missions, the Navy said Thursday.

Part of a rotational deployment of forces, the planes will operate out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, from which P-3C Orion planes had previously conducted such security missions.

The Poseidons are assigned to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, which is stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state.

This is VP-4’s first deployment flying the P-8A Poseidon, the Navy said.

The P-8A is a “militarized” version of the Boeing 737 and capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, the Navy said.

While the Poseidons are new to Oahu, the VP-4 is not. A squadron operated out of Hawaii during the Vietnam and Cold wars.

VP-4 departed Oahu for the last time as a Hawaii squadron in March 2016, the Navy said.

