Police remove fireworks tied to suspected attack plan in Kaiserslautern

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — German police say the removal of more than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks and other explosive material from a home in Lauterecken linked to a potential plot to stage a New Year’s Eve attack in Kaiserslautern will continue Saturday starting at 6 a.m.



More than half of the pyrotechnic materials were successfully removed in stages Friday, said a joint statement late Friday from the Lauterecken-Wolfenstein association and Westpfalz police department.



The materials are being stored in a suitable place until they can be disposed of properly, the statement said.



Residents near the home were evacuated on Friday and were being directed to evacuate again on Saturday, after being allowed to return to their homes Friday night. The removal is expected to be finished Saturday, officials said. The home is still under police guard.



The fireworks were found in the home of an 18-year-old man, who was arrested two days before New Year’s Eve along with a 24-year-old man from the state of Nordrhein-Westfalen. They were in possession of more than 300 pounds of illegal fireworks and other explosives.



German authorities said earlier in the week they were investigating whether the two men were planning a New Year’s Eve attack in downtown Kaiserslautern, home to the largest U.S. military presence outside the continental United States.



Fireworks and chemical substances were to be removed from the home in small quantities in special containers, Germany’s broadcaster SWR reported this week.



The explosives were to be transported to the German military’s training center in Baumholder for disposal, SWR said.

Prosecutors and police said they ruled out Islamist extremism and were looking into whether the two belonged to a right-wing group.



The men, both German citizens, denied they were planning an attack and called themselves recreational fireworks enthusiasts, police said.

