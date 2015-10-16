Plans for Kaiserslautern Chick-fil-A haven’t hatched

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Americans in Kaiserslautern hoping to “eat mor chikin” probably won’t be sinking their teeth into a Chick-fil-A sandwich anytime soon.

Plans to bring the Atlanta-based, fried chicken chain to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, announced by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service about a year ago, are on hold indefinitely while both organizations work through logistical requirements and other issues, an AAFES spokesman said Friday.

“We’re still in the early stages for developing a strategy for locations outside the U.S,” Army Lt. Col. Al Hing, AAFES Europe spokesman, said in a joint AAFES-Chick-fil-A statement.

Hing said that despite the delay, the intent is to continue to move forward.

“We are not done yet,” he said.

A Chick-fil-A representative was not immediately available for comment Friday.

AAFES said in November 2014 that Chick-fil-A would open a location at Kaiserslautern in late 2015. The retailer said then it was also in talks with Chick-fil-A to establish more restaurants in the European and Pacific regions.

Chick-fil-A, based in Atlanta, Ga., is fast becoming one of the most popular fast food restaurants in the States, generating more revenue per restaurant than any other fast food chain in the U.S., according to a recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. report. Most of Chick-fil-A’s restaurants are located in the Southeast. None of its restaurants are open on Sundays, a nod to its founder’s Southern Baptist beliefs.

