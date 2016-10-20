Pentagon IDs 2 Americans killed in insider attack in Afghanistan

The Pentagon has identified two Americans, including one soldier, killed in an attack Wednesday near a NATO coalition base in the Afghan capital.

Sgt. Douglas J. Riney, 26, of Fairview, Ill., and Michael G. Sauro, 40, of McAlester, Okla., died of wounds received from encountering hostile enemy forces, a Pentagon statement said Thursday.

Riney was assigned to the Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. He entered active-duty service in July 2012 as a petroleum supply specialist and had previously served in Afghanistan from July 2014 to February 2015, The Associated Press reported.

Sauro was assigned to the Defense Ammunition Center, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, McAlester, Okla.

He was described as a “stand-up guy, both as a manager and a friend,” and a “joy to work with” by colleagues quoted by Oklahoma City’s Koco 5 News.

He had been in Afghanistan for one month and was scheduled to return to the U.S. in March. It was his third Afghan deployment, Koco 5 News said.

The Afghan Defense Ministry described the incident that killed Riney and Sauro as an insider attack.

The attacker was wearing a military uniform when he assaulted a group of foreign soldiers at 11 a.m. near a military base in the Rish Khor area of western Kabul, said Defense Ministry spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri. The assailant was killed, the ministry said.

Riney and Sauro had been conducting duties as part of train-and-advise operation by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Another servicemember and two other U.S. civilians sustained injuries in the attack and were in stable condition.

olson.wyatt@stripes.com

Twitter: @WyattWOlson

