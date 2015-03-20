Quantcast

Pence applauds UN resolution on peacekeeping reform

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks about UN peacekeeping reform on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
By ALEXANDRA OLSON | Associated Press | Published: September 20, 2017

UNITED NATIONS — The Security Council is backing reforms to reduce inefficiencies, corruption and abuse in the world body's far-flung peacekeeping operations, a key priority of the Trump administration at the U.N. General Assembly this week.

Vice President Mike Pence applauded Wednesday's resolution in a speech to the council.

He said all peacekeeping missions should have an exit strategy, noting that "when a mission succeeds, we must not prolong it. When a mission underperforms, we should restructure it. And when a mission consistently fails to fulfill a mandate of this council, we should end it."

Some peacekeeping missions have been successful, including Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast, but others have been criticized for abuse and corruption. The joint U.N.-African Union mission in Darfur has been criticized for inefficiency.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and British Prime Minister Theresa May vote on a resolution during a high level Security Council meeting on United Nations peacekeeping operations, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.
MARY ALTAFFER/AP

