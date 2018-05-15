Pair of Navy Growlers make unscheduled landing on way to Misawa

TOKYO — Two Navy EA-18G Growlers made an unscheduled landing at a Japanese military base Monday, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Three of the aircraft were flying from Guam to Misawa Air Base in northeastern Japan when a cockpit indicator showed that one was running low on fuel, a spokesman for the ministry’s North Kanto Defense Bureau said Tuesday.

Two of the Growlers landed at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Hyakuri Air Base shortly before noon. An Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane arrived at Hyakuri later in the afternoon to provide support, the spokesman said.

The landings didn’t cause damage or injuries or affect base operations. One of the Growlers left Hyakuri just before 4 p.m., and the other took off with the C-17 after 6 p.m., he said.

The incident is the latest in a string of unscheduled landings by U.S. military aircraft in Japan this year.

Late last month, an MV-22 Osprey made a precautionary landing in Kagoshima prefecture after a cockpit warning light came on. That same week, there were emergency landings made by an F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter and a UH-1Y Venom.

On Jan. 23, an AH-1Z Viper helicopter made an emergency landing at a municipal helipad on Okinawa’s Tonaki Island. Similar incidents happened on the southern island prefecture on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8.

