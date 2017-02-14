PACOM commander helps kick off Cobra Gold drills in Thailand

One of the world’s largest multinational military events kicked off Tuesday in Thailand.

Now in its 36th year, Cobra Gold includes more than 8,000 participants and observers from 29 countries, including 3,600 servicemembers from the United States.

“Ancient wisdom holds what modern experience confirms: We don’t rise to the level of our expectations, we fall to the level of our training,” Adm. Harry Harris, head of U.S. Pacific Command, said during the opening ceremony. “Cobra Gold gives us the opportunity to train to our expectations.”

Harris is the highest-ranking American military official to visit Thailand since a 2014 coup put the country under military rule.

Under the U.S. Foreign Assistance Act, American forces are limited in the training they can conduct alongside nations that have overthrown a democratically elected government.

The coup has strained but not severed relations with Thailand, one of the United States’ security allies in the Western Pacific, along with the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

The U.S. values Thailand’s location and well-equipped bases as strategically critical, while Thailand values access to U.S. tactics and procedures.

The U.S. contingent at this year’s Cobra Gold is 7,000 fewer troops than the U.S. sent in the year prior to the coup, but an increase over the 3,300 who participated last year.

“Cobra Gold, like the 10-generation-long U.S.-Thai friendship from which it arose, has a long history and deep roots,” U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Glyn Davies said during the ceremony.

The 11-day event includes an amphibious assault demonstration, staff exercise, senior leader seminar, humanitarian projects and other training.

The U.S. will focus on disaster-relief drills, military medicine and humanitarian assistance, officials said.

cook.leon@stripes.com

