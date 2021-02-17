Yokota names Air Force spouse who died last week, says investigation remains open

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The military has identified an Air Force spouse who died last week at the home of U.S. Forces Japan in western Tokyo.

Kayla Ash, wife of a 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron member, was pronounced dead Feb. 9, Yokota officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“This investigation remains open and ongoing, pending medical examiner’s official determination of cause and manner of death,” the statement said.

The squadron’s commander, Lt. Col. Tyson Daw, expressed his “heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies” to Ash’s family and friends.

“My team and I will continue to provide support to those close to her as they remain in our thoughts and prayers,” he said in the statement.

Wing leadership and law enforcement officials have confirmed that there is no indication of any risk to the community, the statement added.

In an earlier statement, Yokota officials said Ash’s death was not related to the coronavirus or the Feb. 1 disappearance of another Yokota spouse, Trevor Balint, whose body was found Tuesday in his on-base apartment building.

