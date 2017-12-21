Yokota commander drops some holiday cheer via Christmas rap video
By DENISSE RAUDA | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 21, 2017
YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Forget the sleigh, Santa delivers presents in a C-130J — at least according to the 374th Airlift Wing’s new holiday rap video.
In the 30-second clip posted Wednesday on Yokota’s official Facebook page, base commander Col. Kenneth Moss and Chief Master Sgt. Elvin Young add a humorous twist to the standard Christmas greeting. The video had garnered more than 80,000 views as of Thursday afternoon in Japan.
Several Yokota airmen make appearances in the clip; however, Moss and Young’s holiday rhymes steal the show. In one scene, Moss tosses a gift at Young from a Super Hercules, while both rap: “At Yokota Air Base, there’s not reindeer or sleigh; Santa dropping presents from a C-130J.”
The 374th provides airlift support for all Defense Department agencies in the Pacific. It recently wrapped up this year’s Operation Christmas Drop, a long-running annual mission that provides much-needed supplies — including food, clothing, fishing nets, construction materials and toys — to isolated Pacific islanders.
