Yokosuka Middle School student dies, investigation underway

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan – An investigation is underway at the home of the 7th Fleet after the child of a Navy civilian employee was found unresponsive Thursday in the family’s off-base home, a spokesman for the installation said.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to Yokosuka Kyosai Hospital, not far from the naval base, spokesman Randall Baucom told Stars and Stripes in an email Friday evening.

“Naval Criminal Investigative Service is working with Japanese Police in the investigation to determine the cause of the child’s death,” he said.

Baucom declined to give further details, including the child’s age, because of the ongoing investigation.

The child was a student at Yokosuka Middle School, principal Stacey Hull-Walsh wrote in a letter sent to parents on Friday. Teachers will notify students during class on Monday and crisis counselors will be available in the school’s library, she said.

“As a school community, we are grieving the loss of an important, valued, and much-loved student, classmate and friend,” Hull-Walsh wrote.

