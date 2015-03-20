White House: Trump plans to visit Camp Humphreys, but not Korean DMZ
By JONATHAN LEMIRE | Associated Press | Published: October 23, 2017
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump is not planning to visit the border between North and South Korea known as the Demilitarized Zone when he visits Asia next month.
The White House says Trump instead plans to visit Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul. The White House says time constraints would likely not permit Trump to do both, although plans could still change.
Most U.S. presidents have visited the border as a signal to South Korea and other allies that the U.S. will not stand for any aggression from the rogue North Korean regime. Vice President Mike Pence visited the DMZ earlier this year.
South Korea is one of five nations Trump will visit during 12-day Asia trip in early November.
