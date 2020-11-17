‘We cannot ignore the magnitude of this death’: Guam records its 100th coronavirus fatality

“We cannot ignore the magnitude of this death,” Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said of the island’s 100th coronavirus-related fatality, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

The U.S. territory of Guam reached has reached yet another sobering coronavirus milestone: 100 deaths. A 58-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon at Guam Memorial Hospital, becoming the island’s 100th virus-related fatality. A statement from the office of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the patient had underlying health conditions and tested positive upon admission to the hospital on Oct. 18.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, the models projected we would lose hundreds of lives to COVID-19,” Guerrero said in the statement, using the name of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. “While we are thankful that that model did not become our reality, we cannot ignore the magnitude of this death.”

Early Tuesday, the virus claimed the island’s 99th patient, a 73-year-old man who also died at Guam Memorial Hospital, where he’d been battling the virus since Nov. 7.

“Wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands – these simple actions can save countless lives,” Guerrero urged island residents in a statement announcing that death.

As of Tuesday evening, Guam had recorded a pandemic total of 6,234 coronavirus infections. Nearly 1,800 of those cases are active and in isolation, according to a statement from the island’s Joint Information Center. Guam has a population of about 160,000.

The U.S. military does not regularly announce cases that pop up among its community on the island. The Joint Information Center’s statements used to specify how many of Guam’s cases are U.S. service members, but no longer do so.

news@stripes.com

Twitter: @StarsAndStripes