Walking tour, museum exhibit spotlight Pearl Harbor anniversary

The Missouri Battleship Memorial is berthed at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor and offers visitors a look at a warship of a bygone era.

As the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor approaches, here are two options to learn more about the event that triggered America’s entry into World War II:

AVIATOR’S TOUR

Walk among the aircraft and heroes of the War in the Pacific during the guided, behind-the-scenes Aviator’s Tour at the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor on Ford Island.

Docents take visitors to Hangar 37, which holds the museum’s lobby, 200-seat theater and vintage aircraft, before exploring the 2-acre Hangar 79, also known as the Restoration Hangar, which still bears bullet holes from the Japanese attack. The former maintenance and engine repair facility holds modern fighter jets and a restoration shop equipped with WWII tools. (You might even be invited to shoot a rivet, Rosie the Riveter style.)

Try a combat flight simulator and watch actual footage of the attack narrated by Pearl Harbor survivors.

Cost: $35 for adults, $22 for children ages 4 to 12, free for children 3 and under (self-guided audio tours are $25 and $12); find discounts by booking online at pacificaviationmuseum.org. Shuttles depart every 15 minutes from the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

‘HOMEFRONT HAWAI’I’

Learn the stories of the civilians of Hawaii who endured the fateful Dec. 7 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor at Bishop Museum’s “Homefront Hawai‘i” exhibit.

View rarely seen photos of Honolulu streets damaged by explosions, Waikiki Beach fortified with barbed wire, and a bomb shelter at Iolani Palace, along with period artifacts, including remnants of a downed Japanese plane. The exhibit opens Thursday and runs through March 1 in the Portico Hall in the Hawaiian Hall Complex at Bishop Museum, 1525 Bernice St.

Cost: $22.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 4 to 12, $19.95 for seniors ages 65 plus, free for kids ages 3 and younger ($14.95, $10.95, $12.95 for kamaaina, students, military); $5 parking. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Christmas).

For more information, visit bishopmuseum.org.

©2016 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.