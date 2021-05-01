Virus forces cruise ship back to port in Yokohama

This Asuka II cruise ship is seen at the Osanbashi Yokohama International Passenger Terminal in Yokohama on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

TOKYO — The Asuka II cruise ship returned to the Port of Yokohama on Saturday after one passenger was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to the Yokohama city government and the ship's operator, NYK Cruises Co., 302 passengers were aboard the ship. Other than the Tokyo man in his 60s who tested positive, no one complained of poor health conditions. The passengers started disembarking shortly before 1 p.m. on the same day.

After the ship docked at the port, its disembarkation gate was covered with blue sheets to protect the privacy of the passengers. After disembarking, they left the port by bus or taxi.

The man was confirmed to be infected with the virus Friday, the day after the cruise ship left port. The man and his wife, who had close contact with him, were kept in separate rooms for quarantine, while other passengers stayed in their own rooms.

The cruise was canceled and the crew distributed bento meals to the passengers by hanging them on the doorknobs of the cabins.

