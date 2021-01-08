Vehicle rollover in South Korea claims staff sergeant’s life

A staff sergeant with the 2nd Infantry Division died Tuesday when his military vehicle overturned during training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex outside Pocheon, South Korea, according to 2nd ID on Friday.

Staff Sgt. James Wento, 34, of Lynn, Mass., was a wheeled mechanic with the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Camp Humphreys.

Medical personnel pronounced Wento dead at the scene, according to the news release. The accident is under investigation, according to the Army.

“Staff Sgt. Wento was an extraordinary soldier, leader and father,” battalion commander Lt. Col. Bridget Dalziel said in the news release. “He was an important member of the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion family and will be sincerely missed.”

Wento enlisted in 2009, according to the Army. He completed two combat deployments to Afghanistan, and during his service earned the Combat Action Badge and Army Commendation Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters.

