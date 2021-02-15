USS Wasp sailor who died of coronavirus was an aviation support equipment technician

The Navy has identified the USS Wasp sailor who died Friday of coronavirus-related complications as an aviation support equipment technician for the Norfolk, Va.-based amphibious assault ship.

Petty Officer 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo, 42, of Hawaii, was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach on Jan. 17 and transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 29, according to a Navy statement Saturday.

“We offer our condolences and join the Sailor’s family, friends and shipmates in mourning the loss of this Sailor,” the Navy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

As of Friday, 22 service members, including three other active-duty sailors, have died due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, of the USS Tennessee ballistic-missile submarine, died Feb. 4 at University of Florida Hospital in Jacksonville.

Chief Petty Officer Herbert Rojas, 50, was a staff instructor at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., when he died at his home on Feb. 2.

Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, was assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier when he died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam.

