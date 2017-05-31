USS Nimitz sails south to join strike group for Pacific deployment

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz sails in Puget Sound on April 28, 2017, on its way to homeport Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Wash., after finishing its final pre-deployment assessment.

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz will depart its Washington state homeport Thursday to lead a strike group expected to patrol the waters off North Korea, the Navy said.

Two strike groups led by the aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan are currently in the Western Pacific.

Tensions have escalated in the region with North Korea’s test-firing of a dozen ballistic missiles this year, despite condemnation from the global community.

As the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, Nimitz will first sail south to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, where it will meet up with the destroyers USS Kidd and USS Shoup, as well as other vessels, Navy officials said.

Military officials have downplayed the triple strike-group deployment to the Western Pacific, saying that the Nimitz departure was preplanned and not in response to North Korean provocations.

“It is not uncommon for incoming and outgoing carrier strike groups’ transit timing to overlap as one begins a deployment and the other concludes theirs,” Navy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. William Knight said in a statement.

The Vinson strike group began its deployment from San Diego on Jan. 5. Under a typical six- to seven-month deployment, it would return to homeport in the summer.

Last week the Vinson group conducted training with the South Korean navy. The Reagan strike group was in waters south of Japan this week, according to Navy news releases.

In April, Adm. Harry Harris, head of U.S. Pacific Command, ordered the Vinson group to cut short a training exercise near Singapore and head toward the Korean peninsula due to missile tests and concerns that North Korea might conduct a nuclear test.

The Nimitz strike group will include eight squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 11; Destroyer Squadron 9, which includes the destroyers Shoup, Kidd, USS Howard and USS Pinckney; and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton.

Carrier strike groups also typically travel with an unannounced submarine presence.

The Nimitz strike group last deployed on a patrol in 2013. In the meantime, it underwent extended maintenance and hosted the first carrier landings of the Navy’s new F-35C fighter jets.

