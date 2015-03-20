USS McCain sailor remembered as quiet student, excellent runner

As a high school student, Dustin Doyon of Suffield, Conn. was quiet and reserved, one of his social studies teachers said Monday. But he had a strong statement to make about a school project involving his military dad.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Doyon said he’d never forget the project, Leslie Perreault, a former teacher at Cathedral High School in Chicopee, Mass., said Monday.

Doyon graduated from Cathedral in 2009 and enlisted in the Navy in April 2015. The 26-year-old was one of the 10 sailors killed when the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Malaysia last week.

A runner, he was undefeated in every race in which he participated, said Paul Harrington, head of school for Pope Francis High School. The high school is the product of a merger of Cathedral High School and Holyoke Catholic High School; the school released the statement Monday afternoon through the U.S. Navy.

“During his time at Cathedral High School, Dustin was a member of the varsity indoor track team, the varsity cross country team, and the varsity spring track team,” Harrington said. “He was a great inspiration to his classmates and teammates. As a runner, Dustin qualified for Western Mass and states and went undefeated in every race he participated in.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our former student, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Doyon, aboard the USS John S. McCain,” he added. “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Dustin’s family and friends and the entire United States Navy during this difficult time.”

Leslie Perreault said Doyon was “quiet” and “reserved” in her Holocaust and Human Rights class. But he had something to say after he participated in the class’ Veteran’s History Project, for which students interviewed local veterans.

Even then, Doyon was a “proud supporter of the military,” Perreault said. He selected his father, a U.S. Navy Seabee who worked in security at Camp David, as his subject. Seabees are Navy members who construct buildings, bases and roads.

“Dustin was very honored to be able to sit with his dad and record his time in the Navy. At the time, he stated, ‘I’ll remember [this] forever…’ ” she said.

The collision involving the USS John McCain was the second major incident in two months involving the Pacific-based 7th Fleet, and the Navy has ordered a broad investigation into its performance and readiness. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided in waters off Japan. There were two lesser-known incidents in the first half of the year.

Ngoc T. Truong Huynh of Watertown was among the sailors killed in the June collision.

———

©2017 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)

Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.