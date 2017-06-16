USS Fitzgerald collides with merchant ship off coast of Japan

Live footage shot from a helicopter Saturday morning by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the USS Fitzgerald , which appeared to be stationary in the water.

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan – The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel early Saturday off the coast of Japan, the Navy said.

The full extent of the damage and injuries from the collision, which happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday about 56 nautical miles (roughly 64 miles) southwest of Yokosuka, have yet to be determined, a statement said.

However, the ship’s crew was working with the Japan Coast Guard to medevac one sailor via helicopter, 7th Fleet officials confirmed. Seven crew members remain unaccounted for, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The Fitzgerald is still operating under its own power but has limited propulsion, the officials said. The ship was damaged on the starboard side and has received some flooding.

The destroyer USS Dewey and two Navy tugs have been deployed to assist.

Officials identified the merchant vessel as the ACX Crystal.

The Fitzgerald is forward deployed to Yokosuka as part of the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group. It took part in training near the Korean Peninsula last month involving ships from both the Reagan and USS Carl Vinson strike groups and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The destroyer got a new commander, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, last month. It also received $21 million in upgrades and repairs in February.

hlavac.tyler@stripes.com

