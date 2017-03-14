USS Carl Vinson visits S. Korean port city in move sure to irk the North

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, foreground, transits the East China Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces on March 9, 2017.

BUSAN, South Korea — The nuclear-powered USS Carl Vinson docked at the southern port city of Busan on Wednesday in a port visit sure to irk North Korea.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, with about 5,500 crew members, has been operating in waters off the divided peninsula as part of joint war games between the allies known as Foal Eagle.

North Korea already has criticized the Carl Vinson’s participation, warning it would stage “merciless ultra-precision strikes” if the carrier violates its sovereignty.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer also pulled into Busan on Wednesday.

The commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Gen. Vincent Brooks, and South Korea’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Lee Sun-jin, visited the Carl Vinson as it conducted patrols on Sunday.

“The USS Carl Vinson’s presence is another tangible example of how the [South Korean-U.S.] alliance continues to enhance interoperability and key capabilities to ensure security and stability on the Korean peninsula and the region,” Brooks said in a statement.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group was recently forward deployed as part of the Navy’s plan to shift 3rd Fleet forces to the Western Pacific. The group left San Diego on Jan. 5 and arrived in the South China Sea last month.

The ship, which was launched in 1980, has assisted with military and humanitarian operations around the world. But it is perhaps most famous for transporting the remains of slain terror leader Osama bin Laden for a burial at sea.

The carrier is named for late congressman Carl Vinson who spearheaded the landmark Vinson-Trammel Act that provided authority for the eventual construction of 92 major warships.

North Korea’s state-run news agency claimed many carrier-based aircraft flew near its territorial air and waters on Saturday to stage drills simulating bomb drops and a surprise attack.

Foal Eagle, which began on March 1 and lasts about two months, is a field-training exercise that involves about 10,000 U.S. servicemembers, including 3,500 who are coming from off the peninsula.

USFK also began a computer-simulated, command-post drill called Key Resolve on Monday.

Washington and Seoul insist the exercises are defensive in nature. But Pyongyang hates them, alleging the drills are a rehearsal for an invasion.

The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in South Korea and sends more from off the peninsula to participate in the annual exercises.

The two Koreas, which are separated by the world’s most fortified border, remain technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

Tensions have risen sharply after North Korea stepped up its nuclear-weapons program last year, conducting two underground nuclear tests and test-firing two dozen ballistic missiles despite two rounds of tightened U.N. Security Council sanctions aimed at stopping it.

Pyongyang has launched two more missiles into the sea off the east coast this year, posing a major challenge to President Donald Trump’s new administration.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel