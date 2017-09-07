USFK adds 4 launchers to THAAD as protesters clash with police

South Korean residents and protesters clash with police officers before the arrival of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea – Protesters scuffled with police Thursday as the United States deployed four additional launchers to complete an advanced missile defense system in South Korea.

President Moon Jae-in, meanwhile, pressed his case on the diplomatic front, holding separate meetings in Russia with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moon’s government has been forced to harden its stance against the North after the communist state conducted several missile tests and a nuclear blast in recent weeks.

Thousands of police were deployed near the THAAD site, located in a remote southeastern area of the country, to clear the way for the U.S. convoy carrying the four additional launchers and other equipment.

Seoul and Washington agreed in July 2016 to station a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea to counter the growing threat from the North.

The plan has faced several hurdles, as local residents and other activists objected to the anti-missile battery. Critics fear negative health and economic effects, among other reasons.

The fiercest opposition has come from Seongju, a melon farming region about 190 miles southeast of Seoul, where U.S. Forces Korea began positioning the system in late April.

Hundreds of residents and other protesters fought with police as they attempted to block the entrance to the former golf course that now houses THAAD. Local health and fire officials said dozens of people suffered mostly minor injuries during the clashes.

The defense ministry said that, despite the protests, the THAAD deployment was completed. Officials stressed the government’s stance that the additional launchers are a “tentative” measure resulting from the urgent threat posed by North Korea. Officials say a decision on maintaining THAAD will be made after a full environmental impact assessment is completed.

"The battery will be operational as soon as the U.S. finishes its internal procedures," ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told reporters.

China also strongly opposes THAAD, fearing the system's powerful radar could be used against its own military.

During their meeting Thursday in the Russian city of Vladivostok, Moon and Abe called for stronger punishing measures against the North, including an oil embargo, according to the president’s office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, rejected the idea of stronger U.N. Security Council sanctions and called for talks with North Korea.

“We should not give in to emotions and push Pyongyang into a corner,” Putin said during a news conference after meeting with Moon on Wednesday in Vladivostock.

The Japanese prime minister also will meet later Thursday with Putin.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel

chang.kyong@stripes.com



