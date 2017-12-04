US, South Korea begin biggest-ever combined air force exercise

SEOUL, South Korea — Two dozen U.S. stealth jets joined hundreds of other aircraft for joint war games over South Korea on Monday, a week after the North test-fired its most powerful missile ever.

The five-day annual training exercise, known as Vigilant Ace, includes six F-22 and 18 F-35 fighter jets and about 12,000 U.S. servicemembers.

“This realistic air combat exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and [South Korean] forces and increase the combat effectiveness of both nations,” 7th Air Force said in a statement.

South Korean media reported that B-1B bombers would join the drills, but officials did not confirm that.

Joint military exercises on the divided peninsula always infuriate North Korea, which considers them a rehearsal for an invasion. Vigilant Ace began as tensions are at their highest level in decades as North Korea has made rapid progress toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday that officials and experts said had the potential to reach Washington, D.C., although it reportedly broke up before re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

President Donald Trump has threatened to “totally destroy” the North if forced to defend the United States or its allies.

North Korea, meanwhile, warned that Vigilant Ace will would push the peninsula “to the brink of nuclear war,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. It said Pyongyang will “seriously consider” countermeasures against the drills and that Washington and Seoul will “pay dearly for the provocations.”

The exercise, previously known as Beverly Bulldog, involves servicemembers from all branches and 230 aircraft at eight U.S. and South Korean military installations.

The United States maintains 28,500 troops in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

