US, Philippines restart Balikatan military drills amid sea dispute with China

A U.S. Marine pins the corporal rank on a Philippine Marine during the annual Balikatan exercise at Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Philippines, April 4, 2019.

Nearly 1,000 U.S. and Philippine troops began a two-week exercise in the Southeast Asian nation Monday as tension continues to boil between Manila and Beijing in the nearby South China Sea.

The annual Balikatan drills, which run through April 23, involve 736 Philippines troops and 225 U.S. service members, the U.S. Embassy in Manila said in a statement coinciding with the start of the training.

The allies canceled last year’s exercise after both countries imposed restrictions on international travel as the coronavirus spread across the world.

Though this year’s drills will be toned down because of the pandemic, that won’t “diminish nor hamper the real intent of the Balikatan Exercises – that is to foster a stronger and more robust military relationship,” Philippine military chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said in the statement.

During the last Balikatan exercise in 2019, the Navy sent the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp and F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters to the Philippines for the first time.

This month’s drills, which will mostly take place on the island of Luzon, are expected to include close-air support and maritime security training, according to the embassy statement. Troops will also team up to build classrooms and a daycare center.

The exercise kicked off a day after the U.S. and Philippine defense secretaries spoke about South China Sea issues and the recent intrusion of hundreds of Chinese maritime militia vessels at Whitsun Reef.

A readout of Sunday’s phone call between Lloyd Austin and Delfin Lorenzana provided by the Pentagon said the pair reaffirmed their commitment to their countries’ alliance.

“Austin reiterated the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, rooted in international law, including the U.N Convention on the Law of the Sea,” the readout said.

The U.S. recognizes but has not ratified the treaty.

Austin proposed deeper defense cooperation between the two countries, including an enhanced awareness of threats in the South China Sea, according to the readout.

The two leaders also affirmed the value of the U.S.-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement that governs American military training in the country, the readout said.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has not followed through with a threat he made last year to terminate the agreement over the denial of a U.S. visa to a former police chief who orchestrated the nation’s controversial drug war.

robson.seth@stripes.com

Twitter: @SethRobson1