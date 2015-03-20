US official warns of North Korean nuclear capabilities

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. military official says North Korea now has the capability to launch a nuclear weapon. But the official says that while the U.S. believes Pyongyang can mount a warhead on a missile, it's not clear that it can hit a target.

The official says North Korea may not have the re-entry capabilities for a strategic strike. That would include the ability of the weapon to get back through the atmosphere without burning up and the ability to hit the intended target.

The official was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

In March Adm. William Gortney, then-head of U.S. Northern Command, said Pyongyang may have figured out how to make a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on a long-range missile.

