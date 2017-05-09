US Navy ship collides with S. Korean fishing boat

SEOUL, South Korea – A U.S. warship collided with a South Korean fishing boat Tuesday while operating off the east coast of the divided peninsula, the Navy said. No injuries were reported.

The USS Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, which has been deployed to the region amid rising tensions with North Korea.

The guided-missile cruiser was conducting routine operations when the collision occurred, according to U.S. Naval Forces Korea. It said the fishing vessel was 60 to 70 feet long.

“No one was injured when the fishing vessel collided with Lake Champlain’s port side, amid ship,” according to a press release. “Both ships were able to navigate under their own power.”

The U.S. Navy and South Korea’s coast guard are investigating the incident and a damage assessment for both ships was underway, it said.

South Korea’s military said the fishing ship was called the 502 Namyang and the collision occurred in the waters south of Ulleung Island, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Lake Champlain is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser is one of several ships accompanying the flagship USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. The others include guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy.

It’s the strike group’s second visit to the waters off South Korea in less than three months. It also participated in drills as part of the annual joint war games known as Foal Eagle.

The United States has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 conflict between the two countries ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

