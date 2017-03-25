US military plane makes emergency landing in Indonesia
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 25, 2017
JAKARTA, Indonesia — An American military plane made an emergency landing at an airport in Indonesia's Aceh province, an Indonesian air force spokesman said Saturday. There were no injuries.
The U.S. Air Force Boeing 707 requested permission to land Friday after one of its four engines failed, said Air Vice Marshall Jemi Trisonjaya.
He said permission for an emergency landing was granted and several fire trucks and ambulances were deployed to the airport's runway. The plane successfully landed at Sultan Iskandar Muda airport in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province.
The plane was carrying 20 American military personnel to Kadena Air Base, a U.S. military base in Japan, from a base in Diego Garcia in the central Indian Ocean. The cause of the plane's engine failure was unclear.
Trisonjaya said no one aboard the plane was injured.
