US military in Japan reports just one new coronavirus infection for second day in a row

TOKYO – The U.S. military in Japan reported one new coronavirus patient as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

An individual at Kadena Air Base on Okinawa tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus respiratory disease, while in mandatory quarantine following recent travel outside Japan, according to a Facebook post.

The base last reported three new patients on Saturday and reported 34 individuals infected with the coronavirus in January.

Thursday was the second day in a row that the U.S. military in Japan reported just one new coronavirus case. Camp Zama, the headquarters of U.S. Army Japan near Tokyo, announced Wednesday that a new arrival to Japan had tested positive.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported another 734 people tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, an increase over Wednesday’s 676 but still below 1,000 for the seventh consecutive day, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga late Tuesday extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures that make up the greater Tokyo metro area of approximately 37.4 million people.

The voluntary emergency measures include asking businesses to close early, encouraging employees to telework and residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

U.S. military bases in the Tokyo area, including the headquarters of the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force in Japan, imposed their own similar restrictions to comply with those of Japan.

