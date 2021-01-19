US Forces Korea reports 31 new coronavirus cases among new arrivals to the peninsula

Tech. Sgt. Alexisa Humphre of the 8th Medical Group prepares to inject a dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2020.

Thirty-one people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving on the peninsula between Dec. 29 and Jan. 18, the command said in a statement Tuesday.

The new cases were announced just hours before a “shelter in place” order was set to expire for U.S. Army garrisons in Seoul and Pyeongtaek.

The order, due to lapse just before midnight Tuesday, was imposed while authorities attempted to trace contacts for an individual who split work between Yongsan Garrison in the South Korean capital and Camp Humphreys to the south, USFK spokesman Col. Lee Peters said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

South Korean authorities announced 386 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning that included 35 from abroad. The country has reported more than 73,000 cases of the virus.

Sixteen of the U.S. military’s 31 new cases were people who arrived at Osan Air Base on government-chartered flights from the United States between Dec. 29 and Jan. 18. The other 15 arrived on commercial flights at Incheon International Airport between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, according to the USFK statement.

Eight of those people tested positive before entering quarantine and 23 were positive on a test required to exit quarantine, the statement said.

All were transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed coronavirus cases at Osan, Camp Humphreys and Kunsan Air Base. None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community, the statement said.

A message on U.S. Forces Korea’s Facebook page Sunday stated that a “shelter in place” order imposed from Saturday morning for those stationed at Humphreys — headquarters for USFK, Eighth Army and the 2nd Infantry Division — and Yongsan Garrison, 55 miles to the north, would expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Humphreys commander Col. Mike Tremblay said in a video message Friday that the order stemmed from a “very complex” case of contact tracing.

“If you don’t have to be here, do not be here,” he said in a separate video Thursday evening. “We’re going to go to ground; we’re going to figure this out.”

USFK reported Sunday that three more people in the U.S. military community had become infected with the coronavirus.

Two Department of Defense civilians working at Yongsan tested positive on Saturday and Sunday following direct contact with someone who recently also tested positive, the command sad in a statement.

The spouse of a DOD employee who tested positive on Jan. 13 and has access to Yongsan tested positive Sunday, according to the statement.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and USFK health workers are conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to the individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited are thoroughly cleaned, the statement said.

