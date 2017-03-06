US challenges 22 countries over excessive sea claims

The United States challenged the maritime claims of allies and rivals alike with freedom-of-navigation operations aimed at 22 countries last year, according to a Defense Department report released Monday in Washington.

Operations aimed at Chinese claims in the East and South China seas have grabbed the most attention in recent years because of China’s construction and militarization of several artificial islands there – moves that have stoked tensions with neighboring nations and Washington.

The U.S. challenged Chinese claims on five aspects of international law in the air and sea during fiscal year 2016, more than any other country on the list.

However, the U.S. also challenged excessive claims by Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines, all of whom are its security allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The FON program “is comprehensive in scope and executed in an even-handed manner, challenging excessive maritime claims based on principle rather than identity of the coastal State asserting the claim,” a DOD statement said.

The most common challenge centered upon claims to “excessive straight baselines,” where a nation claims territory between two points of land beyond what the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea allows.

The U.S. has not ratified UNCLOS mainly because of congressional objections over the U.S. potentially ceding aspects of its sovereignty. However, the U.S. military follows it as a matter of customarily maritime law.

