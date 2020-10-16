US Army in Japan reports new coronavirus case; Okinawa says base worker tested positive

TOKYO — U.S. Army Japan confirmed one new case of the coronavirus Friday, a person who arrived in Tokyo on Oct. 1, according to a news release.

The individual flew into Haneda International Airport and tested negative for the virus, went into the mandatory, 14-day period of restricted movement and tested positive Thursday, according to the release issued Friday.

The Army, with headquarters at Camp Zama, near Tokyo, did not specify where the patient is stationed.

Since the patient was in restricted movement and then in quarantine, “there is no increased risk to the community,” the release said.

The U.S. military in Japan typically does not specify whether its coronavirus patients are service members, civilian employees, contractors or family members.

On Okinawa, a Uruma city man in his 40s who works at Marine Corps Camp Kinser, a logistics base, also tested positive on Thursday, a prefectural public health official said Friday.

A spokesman for Marine Corps Installations Pacific was unable to respond Friday to a request for confirmation.

The health department is still tracing the patient’s contacts, according to the official. Japanese government officials often speak on condition of anonymity as a condition of their employment.

Two local civilian employees at Kadena Air Base also tested positive this week, one from the base arts and crafts shop and another at the base Pizza Hut restaurant.

The prefecture reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday and 30 on Friday along with three deaths due to coronavirus complications. The number of new cases reported daily on Okinawa had not exceeded 30 since Aug. 30.

