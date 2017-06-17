Unknown number of missing USS Fitzgerald sailors found dead

The damage of the right side of the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — An unknown number of sailors missing after a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a merchant vessel were found dead in a damaged compartment, Navy officials said Sunday.

A tweet from Commander Naval Forces Japan stated that “Divers were able to access the space and found a number of sailors. None alive. MTF. We will ID sailors after [next-of-kin] notification.”

An earlier 7th Fleet statement on Sunday said that the sailors had been found and were being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka, but did not state whether they were dead.

The sailors were found in a flooded berthing compartment after search and rescue crew members gained access to spaces that were damaged during the collision, according to the 7th Fleet statement.

This story will be updated.

