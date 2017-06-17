Breaking News
Unknown number of missing USS Fitzgerald sailors found dead
By TYLER HLAVAC | STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 17, 2017
YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — An unknown number of sailors missing after a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a merchant vessel were found dead in a damaged compartment, Navy officials said Sunday.
A tweet from Commander Naval Forces Japan stated that “Divers were able to access the space and found a number of sailors. None alive. MTF. We will ID sailors after [next-of-kin] notification.”
An earlier 7th Fleet statement on Sunday said that the sailors had been found and were being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka, but did not state whether they were dead.
The sailors were found in a flooded berthing compartment after search and rescue crew members gained access to spaces that were damaged during the collision, according to the 7th Fleet statement.
This story will be updated.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy, Coast Guard call off search for Normandy sailor who went overboard
Air Force again considering grounding some A-10s, congresswoman says
On D-Day, veterans gather at WWII Memorial
Germans celebrate Army Day near US base
Helmut Kohl, chancellor who reunited Germany, dies at 87
Female officer assumes command of Special Forces support battalion