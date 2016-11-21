Tsunami warning issued after quake off Fukushima in Japan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 21, 2016
TOKYO — Coastal residents in Japan were ordered to flee to higher ground on Tuesday after a strong earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) in Fukushima, and a tsunami advisory for much of the rest of northeast Japan's Pacific coast.
Tsunamis of up to 90 centimeters (3 feet) were recorded about an hour after the 6 a.m. earthquake.
Fukushima prefecture is home to the nuclear power plant that was destroyed by a huge tsunami following an offshore earthquake in 2011.
The operator of the plant said there were no abnormalities observed at the plant, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.
Officials at Misawa Air Base in northern Japan issued a tsunami advisory with waves expected to be less than one meter, according to a post on the base Facebook page.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 6.9. The earthquake shook buildings in Tokyo, 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of the epicenter.
The meteorological agency said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
NHK urged people to evacuate immediately, reminding them of the devastating 2011 quake that killed about 18,000 people.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Islamic State attacks in Mosul as poor visibility slows Iraqi advance
Islamic militants cheer 'dark times' for America, call Trump win proof of anti-Muslim sentiments
91-year-old gay veteran sues Air Force to have military honors at his funeral
Trump, Pence address potential of Romney, Mattis in Cabinet
Kerry: Obama's climate change targets won't be reversed
Clinton blames one Comey letter for stopping momentum and the other for turning out Trump voters