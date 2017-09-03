Trump weighs pulling out of free trade deal with South Korea
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 3, 2017
WASHINGTON -- An American business lobbying group says President Donald Trump is considering triggering a withdrawal from a free trade agreement with South Korea.
That's raising concerns about a move that could cause a fresh economic rift between allies at a moment of heightened tensions with a common foe, North Korea.Trump acknowledges that he's discussing the future of the agreement with advisers but isn't saying much more than that.
The U.S Chamber of Commerce tells its members that the White House has alerted lawmakers that a notification of intent to withdraw could come as soon as Tuesday.
The chamber is calling on its members to lobby the administration to stay in the deal.
The administration has been in talks to make adjustments to the trade agreement with South Korea.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Soldier killed in Black Hawk crash off Yemen was decorated member of Night Stalkers
Fort Carson soldier killed in training accident was shot
Navy secretary tours San Diego, pledges to fix destroyer crash problems
Top Air Force doc: Hospital commands keep critical role amid reforms
US sends bombers, stealth jets over S. Korea as tensions rise
New Afghanistan plan could offer clues to 'Trump Doctrine'